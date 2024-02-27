Sonos Headphones Face Launch Delay, Says Report

Sonos’ entry into the competitive headphone market is experiencing a delay due to a software issue, pushing the anticipated release to June, according to sources familiar with the matter, reports Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman.

The problem, which affects how the wireless over-ear headphones connect to Wi-Fi networks, has resulted in a delay in production validation testing at Luxshare Precision Industry in China.

Sources note Sonos is working to fix the problem and still expects the headphones to be a big hit, say unnamed sources. The company aims to produce between 650,000 and 1 million units in the next year to meet demand, with pricing of $449 USD, making them a premium headphone.

CEO Patrick Spence sees the headphones as a key to revitalizing Sonos, known for its sound bars and speakers, by entering new product categories. That puts Sonos in direct competition with industry giants like Apple, Sony, and Bose. Sonos shares are up 11% this year.

The headphones, codenamed Duke, are part of a broader strategy to expand Sonos’ product lineup, which includes plans for a large party speaker set to launch in 2026. This is in addition to developing a second-generation model and exploring an in-ear version, codenamed Disco, aimed at competing with Apple’s AirPods, says Gurman. They are said to be available in white and black and will work with existing Sonos products.

Ahead of the headphones launch will come a new Sonos app, codenamed Passport. This app is said to make it easier for customers to set up new products. This app was planned for March but has been delayed to May.