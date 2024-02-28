DoorDash Canada Offering Toronto Customers Up to 80% Off Select Orders, Celebrating Leap Year

DoorDash Canada is celebrating the Leap Year in February by offering Toronto customers up to 80% off select orders from local food hotspots.

From February 27th through to February 29th, Torontonians can order a dish from a participating restaurant to receive a substantial discount. Whether you’re craving BBQ, wings, Pad Thai, or keeping it healthy with some greens, DoorDash Canada is offering a little bit of everything.

Participating Toronto restaurants include:

In order to take advantage of DoorDash Canada’s promotion, orders must be within a minimum of $20, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum discount available per order is $25. The promotion is limited to one order per person. Other terms and conditions may apply.

DoorDash Canada orders can be placed online via a browser through the official website. Alternatively, Torontonians can rush to the iOS and Android app to put in their orders and celebrate the Leap Year.