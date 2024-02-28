DoorDash Canada Offering Toronto Customers Up to 80% Off Select Orders, Celebrating Leap Year

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

DoorDash Canada is celebrating the Leap Year in February by offering Toronto customers up to 80% off select orders from local food hotspots.

From February 27th through to February 29th, Torontonians can order a dish from a participating restaurant to receive a substantial discount. Whether you’re craving BBQ, wings, Pad Thai, or keeping it healthy with some greens, DoorDash Canada is offering a little bit of everything.

Participating Toronto restaurants include:

In order to take advantage of DoorDash Canada’s promotion, orders must be within a minimum of $20, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum discount available per order is $25. The promotion is limited to one order per person. Other terms and conditions may apply.

DoorDash Canada orders can be placed online via a browser through the official website. Alternatively, Torontonians can rush to the iOS and Android app to put in their orders and celebrate the Leap Year.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Hamilton attack

Hamilton Cyber Attack Enters Day 3, Affecting Many Services

The City of Hamilton has confirmed it is currently managing a cyber attack that began on Sunday, affecting several of its IT systems, issuing a statement on the attack. The city said it has taken immediate steps to address the situation, including launching an investigation, securing systems, and working to minimize the disruption caused by...
John Quintet
14 hours ago
canada hero

Feds Debut Online Safety Law to Regulate Internet Giants

The federal government on Monday put forward the Online Harms Act, which aims to regulate internet companies and stopping harmful online content. This legislation mandates that digital platforms actively curb exposure to content that promotes bullying, sexual victimization of children, extremism, violence, or hatred. Targeting big tech companies like TikTok, X, Meta, and YouTube, the...
Austin Blake
17 hours ago