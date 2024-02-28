PlayStation Plus New Games: March 2024

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for March promises diverse gaming experiences for subscribers, including F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2, and more.

Sony Interactive Director of Content Acquisition & Operations, Adam Michel, explained the new games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday March 5 until Monday, April 1. Check out the new PlayStation Plus games below.

PlayStation Plus March 2024 Game Catalogue:

EA Sports F1 23 | PS4, PS5: Be the last to brake in EA Sports F1 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel-to-wheel at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World.

Sifu | PS4, PS5: From Sloclap, creators of acclaimed PS4 fighting game Absolver, Sifu follows a young kung fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family. One against all, he has no allies and countless enemies.

Hello Neighbor 2 | PS4, PS5: Solve the mystery of missing kids in the rural town of Raven Brooks in this family-friendly stealth horror sequel. Hello Neighbor 2 invites you to a seemingly quiet town of Raven Brooks where everyone is hiding something.

Destiny 2: Witch Queen** | PS4, PS5 : Delve into Savathûn's Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

: Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies. The Finals S.O Sleek Bundle: PlayStation Plus members can access a unique cosmetic bundle in The Finals, includes two different sets of military themed outfits and weapon skins: 2 Epic Outfits and 12 Epic Weapon skins.

Subscribers will be able to find and download this exclusive bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Simply download The Finals from PlayStation Store to access.

Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.