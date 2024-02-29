Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design Leaks Ahead of Summer Reveal

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 design has apparently leaked in renders, this time shared by Smartprix with the details coming from reliable leaker, @OnLeaks.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, expected to succeed the modestly upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 5, has now been showcased through 360-degree video and 5K renders, offering a full look at its design. The renders display the device with flat sides, akin to the Galaxy S24 series, and a dark gray, possibly Phantom Black, colour scheme.

Featuring a boxy frame that aligns with Samsung’s latest design language, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 retains familiar elements such as top and bottom speaker grills, a USB-C port, and a triple camera setup akin to its predecessor. Notably, the device incorporates a power button with an embedded fingerprint scanner, volume controls, and a SIM card slot.

While some hoped for a major design overhaul, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to have some subtle design changes. Its dimensions suggest a slightly shorter and wider body compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with no changes in thickness, indicating the continued use of a droplet-style hinge. Additionally, there’s no S Pen storage.

There is said to be a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, both supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy chipset, up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a camera system similar to the Z Fold 5. The device is also expected to offer up to seven years of software updates, aligning with Samsung’s flagship series.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an Unpacked event in late July 2024, with availability expected by August.