Anker’s MagSafe-Compatible Battery Charger for iPhone is 31% Off

Anker’s Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 series users is currently on sale on Amazon.ca for 31% off at $44.99, saving you $25 off.

This portable MagSafe-compatible battery pack is designed for users seeking a blend of convenience, efficiency, and style in their charging solutions. The magnetic charge provides up to 7.5W maximum power.

Featuring a super-strong magnet, the Anker MagGo (622) ensures your iPhone stays securely attached for an effortless and efficient charging experience. Its slim, portable design, measuring just 0.5 inches in thickness, allows for easy one-handed use, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go multitasking.

The charger’s built-in foldable stand offers hands-free viewing, keeping your iPhone propped up at a comfortable angle while charging. Need to watch videos on your lunch break? This battery pack doubles as a cool stand that supports portrait and landscape orientations.

Powered by Anker’s innovative Mini Cell technology, the Magnetic Battery packs exceptional performance into a compact size, offering a superior charging experience without the bulk. The package includes a 60 cm USB-C to USB-C cable, a welcome guide, and comes with a worry-free 24-month warranty and friendly customer service.

With a capacity of 5,000 mAh, the Anker MagGo provides ample power to keep your iPhone charged throughout the day. It’s compatible with iPhone models 15 through 12, when used with a magnetic phone case, ensuring a wide range of users can benefit from this advanced charging solution.

Click here to jump on the Anker MagGo sale while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.