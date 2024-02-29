Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Officially Launches March 21

Activision and Call of Duty have announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching worldwide across iOS and Android on March 21st.

The free-to-play mobile title will launch with iconic maps from the core Warzone battle royale experience as well as shared cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. The game is being developed by several studios under Activision’s umbrella, including Activision Shanghai Studio, Digital Legends, Solid State Studios and the Quebec-based Beenox.

As detailed by the team, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching with the return of the fan-beloved Verdansk map. Players will be able to return to the original Warzone map with match support for up to 120 players. Plus, the game includes the original Verdansk Gulag, where wiped players get to fight for a chance to return to the match. Additionally, the original small-scale Resurgence map returns as well. Rebirth Island is also being fully supported with up to 48 player matches.

This is the only way long-time fans of Warzone’s Verdansk map can jump back in. Following the rapid success of Call of Duty: Warzone in 2020, Verdansk was ultimately nuked and replaced by Caldera upon the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021. The battle royale title has seen plenty of shifts over the years with new maps such as the Modern Warfare III large-scale Urzikstan map. As for the time being Verdansk appears to remain exclusive to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

The Warzone experience isn’t all that the game is bringing to the table. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching with access to select multiplayer maps including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. Multiplayer modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search & Destroy and Kill Confirmed. Hardcore modes are also available at launch.

With cross-progression enabled, players can share their progress in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with Modern Warfare III and Warzone on PC and console. While logged into your Activision ID, “most content” acquired in the latter titles will be seamlessly accessible in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Player XP earned in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile transfers over to the core titles and vice versa. The same goes for weapon levels so the attachment and camo grind can follow you no matter where you play. The same applies to the Battle Pass where unlocked rewards such as Operator skins, blueprints, emblems, etc. are shared across the ecosystem. This includes the premium Blackcell content paid for via each Season’s Battle Pass.

Activision and Call of Duty confirm that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will support the use of Bluetooth and wired controllers. Adding to this, there will be options for accessibility and customized performance controls. It’s said that this includes but is not limited to “extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options.”

Activision has been garnering player feedback over the past few months with limited phase launches in Chile, Australia, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Malaysia.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is poised to be one of the biggest mobile launches for Activision Blizzard. In the blog post, the Call of Duty team reveals the game has already reached 50 million pre-registrations. Doing so unlocks unique perks before the game’s launch. For instance, rewards include the Ghost ‘Condemned’ Operator skin, M4 and X12 weapon blueprints, and the ‘Dark Familiar emblem’. Preregister for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android.