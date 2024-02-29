Ford EVs Can Now Access Tesla Superchargers in Canada

Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle customers in the U.S. and Canada now have access to Tesla’s extensive network of Superchargers (via Tesla North).

This marks the first time a non-Tesla automaker’s customers have been granted such access, significantly expanding fast charging options for Ford’s EV owners.

By partnering with Tesla, Ford EV owners now have access to over 15,000 Superchargers, doubling the available fast charging infrastructure on the BlueOval Charge Network.

Ford is providing a Fast Charging Adapter at no cost to new and existing customers enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network until June 30, 2024.

This adapter is needed at Tesla’s upgraded V3 and V4 Superchargers. Retail customers must reserve their free adapter by the specified date, while future Ford EV owners will have the option to purchase the adapter for $230 US plus tax and shipping.

Ford Pro commercial customers will receive instructions this spring on how to order their adapter. The integration with Tesla Superchargers will be seamless, thanks to the FordPass App or the soon-to-be-renamed Public Charge app in the vehicle’s touchscreen, supporting Plug & Charge functionality for an effortless charging experience.

Looking ahead, Ford’s next-generation EVs will have Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) installed as standard, eliminating the need for adapters.

“I would like to thank Elon and the Tesla team for their close collaboration and Tesla’s leadership to help change the lives of so many EV customers through improved access to charging,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley on Thursday.

Ford was the first automaker to announce an agreement to adopt Tesla’s NACS, back in May 2023. Since then, all major automakers have joined NACS.