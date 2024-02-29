Razer Launches New Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini

Razer is launching its new Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini, two new microphones poised to enhance the setup of any streamer, content creator, or podcaster.

The Seiren V3 Chroma is positioned as the new flagship microphone, providing “a pro-grade” experience with RBG lighting customization. Working off its Razer Chroma platform, the Seiren V3 Chroma offers a slew of customization options to fit in line with Razer’s other products.

Razer’s Seiren V3 Chroma includes a brand-new multi-function tap-to-mute sensor on the very top. With a simple tap, the user can mute their audio without too much interruption. Additionally, users can map other controls to the double and triple-tap functions. For instance, a double tap on the Seiren V3 Chroma can cycle through various chroma lighting effects. Alternatively, the tap function can control the microphone’s gain settings. There’s also an intuitive press-to-hold function where a three-second press can toggle to headphone monitoring volume.

On top of its intuitive tap functions, Razer has designed the Seiren V3 Chroma as a Supercarloid Condenser microphone, which is often used in studios. Replicating a musician-ready experience, Seiren V3 Chroma is made to pick up a voice with righter patterns, suppressing unwanted noises in a room or keyboard clicks. Plus, there are advanced gain settings built in. This effectively hands the user the controls over clean, distortion-free audio settings. With the digital gain limiter, users won’t have to worry about audio accidentally clipping or peaking. There is also an LED indicator when audio input has gone above the threshold.

Of course, it isn’t a Razer product without RGB integration. Working off the Chroma platform, the Seiren V3 Chroma supports 16.8 million colours and endless customization. Utilizing the Chroma RGB support, users can sync the microphone to match the lighting of their Razer mouse, keyboard, headset and other peripherals. Razer’s Chroma RGB also includes support for Govee, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and other third-party lighting products.

Razer’s Seiren V3 Chroma is available now for $179.99 in Canada.

The Razer’s Seiren V3 Mini is the entry-level, more compact sister product to the new flagship microphone. It has a smaller footprint that may be more fitting to certain office setups. It also looks to be a great travel companion.

While providing a smaller form factor, many of the design philosophies from the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma are available on the Mini. This includes some multi-function tap-to-mute functions. Similar to the flagship model, users can tap to mute, or double tap to increase volume. Triple taps can be used to increase mic gain, etc. Outside of the tap-to-mute function, all of this is mappable and customizable to the user’s preference.

Razer’s Seiren V3 Mini is a condenser microphone, that supports similar supercardloid pickup patterns, suppressing unwanted background noises. There’s also a built-in shock absorber that can help with accidental bumps and thuds that may occur during a stream or podcast. The mic can also be used in conjunction with Razer Synapse to improve audio control and tweak settings.

Unlike the Seiren V3 Chroma, the Seiren V3 Mini does not include RGB Chroma integrations. Instead, the microphone is launching in three various colours. Starting today, Seiren V3 Mini is available in ‘Black’, ‘White’, and ‘Quartz’. The latter of which pairs nicely with the Quartz-coloured headsets. Seiren V3 Mini launches in Canada for $79.99 CAD.