Amazon Fire TV 2-Series on Sale: 19% off and 0% APR

Amazon has launched a sale on its Fire TV 2-Series smart televisions, offering up to 19% off and also 0% APR over 12 months.

The company is showing the following sales right now:

Amazon says you can get the 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $19/month over 12 months on 0% APR.

These budget smart televisions from Amazon offer 720p HD (32”) or 1080p HD (40”) resolution, plus support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Running on the Fire TV platform means you get access to live TV, video games, music, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more.

You also get the Fire TV Alexa Remote plus support for HDMI and HDMI ARC input as well, to go with wireless Bluetooth listening at night.

Of course, the Fire TV 2-Series is for those seeking and extra TV in the bedroom or an office or your kids’ playroom. If you need 4K resolution you’ll need to pony up for the 4-Series or Omni QLED series, which are also on sale.

Click here to jump on the Fire TV 2-Series while it’s still on sale.