Amazon Devices on Sale, Up to 40% off Echo Show and More

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

amazon devices sale

Amazon Canada has launched a sale on a variety of its devices, after seeing some time go by with no products on sale. We’re seeing savings on Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Echo speakers, Echo Show devices and more.

Here is a list of what’s on sale right now:

You can save up to 40% off on the Echo Show 5, down to $59.99 (was $99.99). If you’ve been waiting for some sales on Amazon devices, now is the time.

Click here to jump on these Amazon devices while they are still on sale.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Refurb M1 MacBook Air Drops Below $999 in Canada

Apple continues to tweak its MacBook Air pricing after debuting new M3 versions today for 13 and 15-inch models. While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air saw a price drop, Apple also axed M1 MacBook Airs from its website. But the M1 is still available from its online refurbished store and also comes with a slight...
Gary Ng
7 hours ago

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series on Sale: 19% off and 0% APR

Amazon has launched a sale on its Fire TV 2-Series smart televisions, offering up to 19% off and also 0% APR over 12 months. The company is showing the following sales right now: 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series: $219 (save $50; 19%) 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series: $289 (save $50; 15%) Amazon says you can get the...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Disney+ Promo Offers Plan with Ads for $1.99 Per Month

Disney+ has started pushing a new promo through an ad campaign, offering its Standard With Ads plan for just $1.99 per month in Canada. Back in November, Disney+ launched its ad-supported subscription in Canada, priced at $7.99 per month. The change switched its existing ‘Premium’ plan at the time to $14.99 per month and debuted...
IIC Deals
4 days ago