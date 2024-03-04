Amazon Devices on Sale, Up to 40% off Echo Show and More

Apple continues to tweak its MacBook Air pricing after debuting new M3 versions today for 13 and 15-inch models. While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air saw a price drop, Apple also axed M1 MacBook Airs from its website. But the M1 is still available from its online refurbished store and also comes with a slight...
Amazon has launched a sale on its Fire TV 2-Series smart televisions, offering up to 19% off and also 0% APR over 12 months. The company is showing the following sales right now: 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series: $219 (save $50; 19%) 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series: $289 (save $50; 15%) Amazon says you can get the...
Disney+ has started pushing a new promo through an ad campaign, offering its Standard With Ads plan for just $1.99 per month in Canada. Back in November, Disney+ launched its ad-supported subscription in Canada, priced at $7.99 per month. The change switched its existing ‘Premium’ plan at the time to $14.99 per month and debuted...