Apple Refurb M1 MacBook Air Drops Below $999 in Canada

Apple continues to tweak its MacBook Air pricing after debuting new M3 versions today for 13 and 15-inch models.

While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air saw a price drop, Apple also axed M1 MacBook Airs from its website. But the M1 is still available from its online refurbished store and also comes with a slight price drop compared to before.

Right now, you can get an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU M1 MacBook with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $989 CAD.

When these refurbished units first became available in February 2021, they debuted at $1,099. At this price point, you’re still getting a decent laptop for school or light work, with great battery life. The refurbished M2 MacBook Air is $110 more and it might be worth the extra to jump to an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. But if you’re price conscious…get what you can afford.

Click here to jump on the M1 MacBook Air at $989 while it’s still available.

