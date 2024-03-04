Alleged Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Leak, Revealing New Design

We might have an idea of what Apple’s next iPhone SE 4 will look like, if CAD renders shared by 91mobiles is accurate.

New CAD renders show off what claims to be the next iPhone SE 4, with a 6.1-inch display with a notch, an increase from the previous 4.7-inch display. The notch means Face ID is coming to the iPhone SE and the home button has finally met its death.

Design-wise, we’re seeing something similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone, but with a single rear camera. The design also shows what could be a USB-C port (it would make sense). It’s unclear if an Action button will be included with the iPhone SE 4, but we’ll find out eventually.

As for the dimensions, the device is said to measure 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm, which is close to the iPhone 13 and 14. When will the iPhone SE 4 launch? It’s expected to debut sometime in 2025, but it could come sooner. The iPhone SE has traditionally been the more affordable entry smartphone from Apple. This design is again something safe and vanilla that won’t offend anyone, really. The entry phone usually takes parts from older iPhones to make up its design.

Check out the alleged iPhone SE 4 CAD below showing the rear of the device:

Apple’s current iPhone SE still sells from $579 in Canada, powered by the A15 bionic chip. It’s one of the last remaining Apple devices to still have a home button, and you can bet the latter will disappear.