iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature New Design, Action Button, USB-C, and More

Apple’s fourth-generation iPhone SE, known internally as the Ghost project, is poised for a significant overhaul according to a new report by MacRumors.

Citing anonymous sources, the report claims that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a design largely based on the iPhone 14, with some noteworthy changes.

One of the most prominent alterations to the iPhone SE 4’s chassis is the introduction of an Action button, which replaces the mute switch found on newer iPhone models.

Similar to the iPhone 15 Pro, this versatile new button can be customized to perform various functions according to the user’s preferences.

Additionally, to comply with upcoming European Union regulations, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port, internally referred to as E85 by Apple.

Apart from these two modifications, however, the chassis is expected to remain largely unchanged from the iPhone 14, and it won’t adopt the curved edges seen in the iPhone 15 lineup.

On the back of the device, the iPhone SE 4 is set to feature a single camera, positioned alongside the flash, similar to the third-generation iPhone SE. And although the precise design of the camera bump remains uncertain, Apple is said to have explored at least five different designs, with subtle variations.

Early information suggests that the iPhone SE 4 may sport a 48-megapixel rear camera, marking a significant upgrade from the current model.

Furthermore, the device is likely to sport a new OLED panel derived from the iPhone 14. It won’t include a Touch ID home button but will instead rely on Face ID for biometric identification.

Interestingly, Apple is testing its in-house 5G modem, codenamed “Sinope,” on the iPhone SE 4, alongside a derivative of the iPhone 15 Pro Max known as “D84S.

Originally planned for the iPhone 16 lineup, it now appears that Apple’s own 5G modem could debut earlier, as Qualcomm recently announced a partnership with Apple to provide smartphone modems until 2026.