WhatsApp Rolls Out Passkey Feature for iOS Beta Testers

Following the recent update that allowed access to channel reports, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new passkey feature to selected beta testers on iOS who update their app via the TestFlight app.

As noted by WABetaInfo, this passkey feature adds an extra layer of security and convenience for users accessing their accounts. Initially launched for Android beta testers, iOS users can now enjoy the same benefits after updating to WhatsApp beta version 24.4.10.78 via TestFlight.

Users have the option to enable or disable the passkey feature according to their preference.

Once activated, the passkey is stored in the iCloud Keychain, allowing users to log in using their device passcode or biometric authentication instead of the traditional 6-digit code. However, users can still opt for the 6-digit code when necessary, such as when logging in on a device without access to the passkey.

Enabling the passkey feature not only enhances security but also improves the login process, saving time and effort for users. It aligns with modern authentication methods, making the login process more user-friendly and intuitive.

If users encounter any issues during the setup process, it is advisable to wait for the next update, which may address any potential problems.

The passkey feature is currently available to some beta testers but will gradually roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users will soon have the option to opt in to receive messages from other messaging apps, ensuring protection against potential spam and scams.