WhatsApp Rolls Out Custom Sticker Maker for iPhone Users

WhatsApp’s latest update has introduced an exciting new feature for iPhone users, rolling out a custom sticker maker for those with iOS 17 or later.

The new WhatsApp feature takes sticker creation to the next level, allowing users to draw, add text, and overlay additional stickers on their images.

Creating a custom sticker is a simple process. Users can open the app’s sticker tray, select “create sticker,” and choose an image from their gallery. The customization journey begins with the option to choose a cutout, add text, and draw directly on the selected image.

Furthermore, existing stickers can be edited by accessing the sticker tray, long-pressing on the desired sticker, and selecting “edit sticker.”

While WhatsApp for the web already offers a sticker-making tool, the mobile app now provides a more practical way for users to customize stickers directly. The convenience of this feature adds a creative touch to everyday conversations.

fun news! you can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers 🤩 in other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it rolling out now on iOS pic.twitter.com/Q21P85eSpg — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 11, 2024

It must be noted that this customization feature is exclusive to iOS 17 and later. Users with devices running anything older than iOS 17 can only edit stickers.

Android users, on the other hand, currently have limited capabilities, being able to view and react to custom stickers. However, they can explore making AI-generated stickers as an alternative.