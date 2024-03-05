Bell Recognized in Opensignal Global Awards, Not Rogers or Telus

The 2024 Global Mobile Network Experience Awards have been announced by Opensignal, and Bell is the only telecom from the ‘Big 3’ to get recognition.

The awards take a look at mobile network experience of users worldwide and Bell was recognized as a Global Leader in Group I for Download Speed Experience. Opensignal looked at global telecoms based on the overall mobile experience, beyond just 5G speeds.

Bell stood out for its performance, seeing a fourth place tie with DNA Finland. Both carriers saw scores of 73.4 and 74.6 Mbps for the second half of 2023.

But when we take a look at Canada and the U.S. as a region, Rogers is the Regional Winner for Video Experience with a score of 68.2 out of 100. Telus and Bell are Regional Leaders for Download Speed Experience, but their scores were slower than the U.S. Regional Winner, T-Mobile, by 35-36 Mbps. Overall, OpenSignal says Telus and Bell are the two regional leaders, not Rogers.

Opensignal’s report analyzed mobile experiences across various technologies and network conditions. Telecoms are divided into two groups when it comes to breaking down comparisons. Group I includes operators from markets with a land area exceeding 200,000 km², while Group II contains those from smaller markets.

Japan’s Rakuten saw the best overall experience when it came to multiplayer mobile games and voice app experience. Telenor Norway and South Korea’s SK (Group II) were seen as this year’s fastest operators, with the latter averaging almost 150 Mbps. Australia’s Telstra saw the fastest average overall download speeds in East Asia & Pacific’s Group I markets at 57.6 Mbps.

Bell last month announced job cuts of 4,800 and the move has been questioned by the Prime Minister and other forms of government. Bell executives have been summoned to Ottawa to explain their decision.