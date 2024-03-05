Can’t Log into Facebook and Instagram–Both are Down

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

It’s not just you—Facebook and Instagram are down. What a way to start your Tuesday.

If you’re trying to log into Facebook, you get an error message that reads, “the password you’ve entered is incorrect”, while Instagram is also showing an error that says “something went wrong.”

You can see the Instagram error message below. It also says, “there’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.”

X CEO Elon Musk took a shot a Meta, saying, “if you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”

The downtime has also affected Threads inside Instagram and also Messenger.

Andy Stone from Meta’s communications team, acknowledged that services are down and said “we are working on this now,” at 7:52am PDT. The announcement was made on X of all places.

Meta is likely on top of fixing this downtime for Facebook and Instagram, so expect both apps to be back up and running, shortly. In the meantime—you’re going to be okay.

