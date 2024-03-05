First M3 MacBook Air Benchmark Shows Up on Geekbench

Yesterday, Apple launched a new M3 MacBook Air in 13 and 15-inch sizes, essentially keeping the same design but giving these laptops its latest version of Apple Silicon.

Now, we’re seeing what looks to be the first M3 MacBook Air benchmark, as seen on Geekbench 6, according to MySmartPrice.

According to the Geekbench test, the MacBook Air with M3 reached 3,157 in the single-core test and 12,020 in the multi-core test. Compared to its predecessor the M2, this is a 20% increase in single-core and 18% increase in the multi-core score.

Anyone coming from an Intel-based Mac will see a huge jump switching to an M3-based Mac. Most M1-based Macs are still doing fine today and it’s unlikely you will need an upgrade to M3 unless you’re a power user.

The Geekbench listing also shared some technical data for the M3 MacBook Air. The test showed an 8-core CPU with a base frequency of 4.05GHz and a 10-core GPU. The M2 clock speed is at 3.48GHz. The benchmark noted the configuration as having 16GB of RAM, alongside a 128KB L1 instruction cache, a 64KB L1 data cache, and a 4MB L2 cache.

The new M3 MacBook Air launched pre-orders yesterday and will debut in stores on Friday, March 8. Expect the first hands-on reviews to be shared later this week. Pricing starts from $1,449 in Canada.