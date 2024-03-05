New on Xbox Game Pass: March 2024

Usman Qureshi
9 mins ago

Microsoft has revealed its latest lineup of games set to join Xbox Game Pass, offering a diverse range of gaming experiences for subscribers in March.

Xbox Game Pass March 2024

We now have a list of all the upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles for March. Check out the details below.

Today’s Arrivals:

  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Arm yourself with the Boltgun and dive into intense Space Marine action, blending Warhammer 40,000 with ’90s retro shooter visuals.

Upcoming Releases:

  • PAW Patrol World – March 7 – Embark on a 3D adventure with the PAW Patrol crew, tackling rescues and missions in single-player or couch co-op mode.
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – March 12 – Join SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy to foil Plankton’s plans in this faithful remake, now with multiplayer mode.
  • Control Ultimate Edition – March 13 – Experience supernatural action-adventure with modifiable loadouts and reactive environments, including all expansions.
  • No More Heroes 3 – March 14 – Take on the galaxy’s deadliest fighters as Travis Touchdown in this hack-and-slash adventure.
  • Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) – March 19 – Start your interstellar homestead in this open-world farming adventure with friends.
  • MLB The Show 24 – March 19 – Live your baseball dreams with early access and deluxe edition bonuses for Game Pass members.

DLC / Game Updates:

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – March 14 – Embark on a thrilling journey with Victors and Vanquished! In 19 epic scenarios, play as Ragnar Lothbrok, Oda Nobunaga, Charlemagne, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

  • Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack – Available now – Show off your wackiness as you race to the finish line with your Retro Hot Dog skin, Fire Emote, 250 Gems and 50 Stumble Tokens.
  • Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack – Available now – Brave the silence with the Forgotten Bay dragon, the Flaming Crude Cleaver axe and a 14-Day XP Booster.

Games Leaving March 15:

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)
