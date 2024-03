Sonos has announced it is set to launch a sale for ‘March Madness’, the NCAA’s annual basketball tournament set to kick off later this month.

The sale will save you 20% off select speakers, so you and your friends and family can root for your favourite teams with the power of Sonos sound.

Here’s what’s on sale starting on March 14 to 25, according to Sonos to iPhone in Canada:

Saving 20% off a Sonos speaker is a good deal and if you’ve been waiting for a sale on the new Move 2, this might be the time to jump on it. The Sub mini is also one of our favourites when paired with the Arc soundbar.

Click here to visit the Sonos website to learn more ahead of the sale beginning on March 14, 2024.