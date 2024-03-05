Two Capcom Showcases Announced, Focusing on Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Other Upcoming Games

Steve Vegvari
6 seconds ago

Capcom has announced two virtual showcases that’ll take part over the next week, focusing on upcoming titles of the year.

Under the guise of ‘Capcom Highlights,’ the publisher is hosting the first event on March 7th at 6PM ET/ 3PM PT. The first showcase will focus on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon’s Dogma 2. 

A second Capcom Highlights event takes place on March 11th at 6PM ET/ 3PM PT. The second and final showcase will be dedicated to Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Now.

With all this in mind, we have an idea of what Capcom is bringing to the table. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Stories are likely to be Capcom’s big tentpole titles of the year. The former is an action game, first shown off during the Xbox Showcase last year. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2012’s action RPG. The game launches on March 22, making this a perfect time to showcase it once more.

Monster Hunter Stories was also shown off during a recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. This title is a remake of the 2016 3DS game, developed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC.

As for Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Now, Capcom may come out and announce some new content updates. Perhaps the publisher is set to announce new DLC for Street Fighter 6. Or perhpas there’s an update to arrive on the mobile title Monster Hunter Now.

Capcom states that neither event will include “any updates on Monster Hunter Wilds.” Viewers can expect each Capcom Highlights event to last between 15 to 20 minutes, making them easily digestible.

To tune in, be sure to keep an eye on Capcom’s official YouTube and Twitch channel. More information can be found on Capcom’s website.

