Switch ‘Successor’ to be Announced Within the Fiscal Year, Nintendo President Confirms

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, has confirmed that the ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ will be announced within this fiscal year.”

In a statement published on X (formally Twitter), Furukawa confirmed that the “successor to the Switch” will be announced within the new fiscal year as the company published its financial report for its fiscal year, ending March 31, 2024. The statement didn’t go on to provide any additional details on what the console may offer, specs, or even a window in which an official reveal may occur.

Instead, Furukawa went on the confirm that Nintendo will be hosting its own Direct event in June. Setting expectations for eager fans and the media, the June Nintendo Direct will not include any “mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.” Instead, Nintendo will prioritize highlighting the “Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024,” Furukawa says.

Judging by the Nintendo President’s wording, it sounds as if the company will be withholding an announcement of the Switch successor until after its annual June Direct.

Earlier reports claim Nintendo may be aiming for an early 2025 launch of its Nintendo Switch 2 console. It’s believed that Nintendo delayed its launch from Fall 2024 in order to provide a compelling lineup of games and amass stock of the device to have it readily available on digital and store shelves.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is said to be another hybrid console, with very similar sticking points to the original. However, it’s claimed that it may feature a larger 6.20-inch LCD display. Other leaks include the potential of having magnetic Joy-Con-style controllers that would attach to the sides of the device. This would be a drastic change from the locked rail mechanic that’s used on the current Switch.

As of the time of writing, Nintendo’s Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024 is unknown. On the horizon, fans are awaiting the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remake on May 23rd as well as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD later on June 27th.

