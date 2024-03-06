How to Watch Today’s Xbox Partner Preview and What to Expect

Xbox is hosting a new installment of its ‘Partner Preview’ event. Today, a 30-minute broadcast is being held, focusing on upcoming titles from a selection of Xbox’s third-party partners.

In an Xbox Wire post published this week, it was announced that the Xbox Partner Preview will offer “a mix of new and upcoming games for you from publishers like Capcom, Nexon, [and] EA.” It’s said that throughout the event, there will be “more than a dozen new trailers” that will be premiered.

With a few of the third-party studios already announced, Xbox also set the stage for a few titles that’ll be shown during the showcase. Xbox revealed that Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be shown at the event. It’s said that the new look will be accompanied by video narration from actor Abubakar Salim, known for his work as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Ahead of its first ‘Capcom Highlights’ event this week, the publisher is showing off Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The action game was first revealed during last year’s Xbox Games Showcase and will be launching on Xbox Game Pass sometime this year.

Finally, it’s also been revealed that The First Berserker: Khazan from Neople will be incorporated into the show. The is said to be a “hardcore action role-playing game,” based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise. Players will become the Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire.

The live stream of the Xbox Partner Preview begins at 1PM ET/10AM PT. To tune in, keep an eye on the official Xbox YouTube channel and Twitch. The live stream on YouTube will offer access to 4K @ 60fps videos while Twitch and and regional Xbox channels will be capped at 1080p @ 60fps.