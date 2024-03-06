Microsoft to Discontinue Android Apps on Windows 11 in 2025

Introduced nearly three years ago in collaboration with Amazon’s Appstore, the Windows Subsystem for Android will be discontinued effective from March 5th, 2025, The Verge is reporting.

According to a recent support document released by Microsoft, the company stated, “Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA),” adding that users won’t be able to install new Android apps from Amazon’s Appstore on Windows 11.

Although existing users of Android apps from the Amazon Appstore will retain access beyond the support cutoff, they will no longer be able to download new applications once Microsoft discontinues its Android subsystem next year.

Additionally, as of March 6th, 2025, Windows 11 users will be unable to locate the Amazon Appstore or related Android apps within the Microsoft Store. This move comes unexpectedly following Microsoft’s continuous updates to its Windows Subsystem for Android in recent years.

Collaborating with Amazon, the company aims to ensure a smooth transition for developers and customers of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. Amazon has announced that developers can submit updates for existing apps until the complete discontinuation of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11, slated for the future.

Originally positioned as Microsoft’s response to Apple’s advancements with its M1 chips and iOS app compatibility on macOS, Android apps on Windows 11 faced limitations due to the absence of official access to Google’s Play Store.

This limitation likely contributed to Microsoft’s decision to discontinue its Android app support on Windows 11.