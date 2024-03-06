Public Mobile to End its Old Rewards Program in May

Telus-owned Public Mobile has announced it plans to end its old Rewards program and shift all customers to its newer Public Points program, beginning in May.

Public Mobile says it will send an email to inform customers on the old rewards program about how the transition will take place. Batches of emails will be sent starting on March 8, outlining the changes and a bonus data add-on gift will be provided. It is not possible to opt out of this change.

Customers do not need to take any action on this transition and a text message will confirm bonus data provided, with the freebie expiring in 150 days. Public says this bonus data is expected to be added by March 31, 2024, and is only for customers that joined the company before January 2022 and were part of the legacy rewards program.

The old rewards program offered direct bill credits every 30 days, generated from referring friends and also from loyalty rewards. But instead, the new Public Points program will generate points, with 1 point equivalent to $1, that can be used towards add-ons, bill credits and more. You also get 5% back on your bill in points. New customers can still get a $10 bill credit when signing up under your referral link.

“We launched the Public Points program in January 2022 to provide our subscribers with more ways to earn and spend rewards, with greater flexibility. As part of our commitment to continuously evolve our products and services, it’s time to retire our old Rewards program and shift our focus on enhancing our Points program,” said Public Mobile on Wednesday.

What will happen to your old referral rewards? Public Mobile says customers will get 1 point for every month a referred friend remains active. Leftover rewards will remain and get converted over to Public Points.