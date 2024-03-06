Uber Driver App Gets Android Auto Support in Canada

Uber has announced its Driver app in Canada now supports Android Auto.

This means drivers with Android phones can now hook up their devices to compatible vehicles with Android Auto, and leverage the larger display in cars for the Driver app. This makes for easier navigation and drivers can see busy areas more clearly, as the customer heat map is now available on your car’s display.

The Driver app on Android Auto lets drivers view and accept trips, get turn-by-turn directions and also manage ride queues from the vehicle’s display. You also get live rider locations and prices drop off locations.

Uber told iPhone in Canada this new update is currently being rolled out across the country and all drivers will have access by April. This update for Android Auto follows the full rollout of Apple CarPlay support last summer for the Driver app for iPhone users.

How to get started? Just connect your Android phone to your car using a cable or Bluetooth, then launch the Driver app and Android Auto.