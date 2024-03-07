Apple Releases tvOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4 and More

Apple has released new software updates today, including the latest versions of tvOS, watchOS, macOS and more.

Here’s what’s available:

visionOS 1.1

tvOS 17.4

HomePod Software 17.4

watchOS 10.4

macOS Sonoma 14.4

macOS Ventura 13.6.5

macOS Monterey 12.7.4

Windows Migration Assistant v3.0.0.0 (Sonoma)

You’ll notice there are updates for older Macs running macOS Ventura and Monterey.

Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. Today’s releases bring all software up to the latest versions. These releases come on the eve of tomorrow’s launch of the new M3 MacBook Air.