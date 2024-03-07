Apple Releases tvOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4 and More

Apple TV+ Brings Back ‘Friday Night Baseball’ for 2024 Season
Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball have teamed up once again to deliver 'Friday Night Baseball' to fans across 60 countries, beginning March 29.
Apple has released new software updates today, including the latest versions of tvOS, watchOS, macOS and more.
Here’s what’s available:
You’ll notice there are updates for older Macs running macOS Ventura and Monterey.
Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. Today’s releases bring all software up to the latest versions. These releases come on the eve of tomorrow’s launch of the new M3 MacBook Air.