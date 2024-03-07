Apple TV+ Brings Back ‘Friday Night Baseball’ for 2024 Season

Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball (MLB) have teamed up once again to deliver ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans across 60 countries and regions, beginning March 29.

The weekly doubleheader promises to be a highlight of the 2024 regular season, offering two thrilling matchups every Friday for 26 weeks, without any local broadcast restrictions.

The season opener on March 29 features powerhouse teams like the New York Yankees taking on the Houston Astros, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re so excited to bring fans another great season of Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+,” said Apple SVP Eddy Cue. “We have an outstanding lineup of games for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch across all their favourite devices.

Friday Night Baseball 2024 will feature familiar faces in the announcer booths, including Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker. Additionally, former MLB umpires Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott will provide insights on rules and calls.

Lauren Gardner returns to host live pre- and postgame coverage alongside Xavier Scruggs and Russell Dorsey. The pregame show for the season opener will be hosted live from Dodger Stadium, featuring exclusive player interviews.

The production of Friday Night Baseball involves MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning team and Apple’s live sports production team, ensuring viewers an unparalleled experience. Each game will feature state-of-the-art cameras, immersive sound, and innovative technologies like drone cameras for aerial shots.

In addition to live games, fans can access MLB stats and scores on Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone designed to provide real-time updates and personalized experiences.

Below is the 2024 Friday Night Baseball schedule on Apple TV+:

Friday, March 29

New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers -10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12

Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 19

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 24

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 7

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 14

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28