MLB, Apple TV+ Reveal September ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Schedule

Apple and MLB have just announced the September 2023 ‘Friday Night Baseball’ schedule, which will be available exclusively to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

Every week, viewers can catch the action with talented announcers on Apple TV+.

The games will be called by Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker.

Additionally, former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott will provide insightful breakdowns of rules and calls. The assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Hosting the “Friday Night Baseball” studio show will be Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos, with Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce serving as analysts alongside baseball journalist Russell Dorsey and betting analyst Claudia Bellofatto.

Apple TV+ subscribers will enjoy a wealth of additional content, including the MLB Big Inning whip-around show with live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight.

They can also access a full slate of MLB-related content, such as Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Furthermore, fans can enjoy various MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights, and interviews.

Check out the September 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule on Apple TV+ below:

Friday, September 1

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET