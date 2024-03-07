Ming-Chi Kuo Confirms Development of Foldable 20-Inch MacBook

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has disclosed that Apple is actively engaged in the development of a foldable MacBook, marking a significant step in the tech giant’s exploration of foldable devices (via 9to5Mac).

The rumoured foldable MacBook is anticipated to feature a substantial 20.3-inch screen, although specific details remain scarce at this stage.

Kuo’s insights suggest that this project is the sole foldable device within Apple’s roadmap to possess a definitive development timeline. This indicates that Apple’s endeavors towards foldable iPhones or iPads are still in early experimental phases.

In a recent statement, Kuo remarked, “My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027.”

This revelation echoes previous speculations surrounding Apple’s interest in foldable technology. Back in 2022, analysts from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and Bloomberg had hinted at Apple’s exploration of foldable notebooks, with mentions of a potential 20-inch display.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating that Apple had been experimenting with foldable iPhone prototypes since 2018. However, these projects faced setbacks during quality testing, leading to their temporary suspension.

Despite these obstacles, Apple’s commitment to innovation remains steadfast. The revelation of the foldable MacBook project underscores the company’s ambition to push the boundaries of technology.