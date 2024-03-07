Rivian R2 Canada: Pricing, Specs, Reservations at $150

Electric automaker Rivian today unveiled its R2 SUV, which is essentially sized like a Tesla Model Y and Honda CRV.

The R2 is a midsize SUV that will have a starting price of $45,000 USD ($60,536 CAD roughly) and will seat five people. Reservations are available now for a refundable amount of $100 USD or $150 in Canada.

This SUV will start deliveries in the first half of 2026 and have two battery sizes, with the larger pack offering over 300 miles of range (482 km), while the 0 to 60 mph time will be in under 3 seconds for the fastest trim. There will be a single-motor, dual-motor and tri-motor variants of the R2.

Built on a new midsize vehicle platform, the R2 will have a structural battery using 4695 cells (diameter of 46mm and height of 95mm). Autonomous capabilities will include 11 cameras and five radars.

The car will have four passenger windows and a rear powered glass that fully lowers, while inside all seats fold flat for storage and camping, for example.

The R2 will have a native Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port installed, bringing full access to Superchargers.

Beyond the R2, Rivian had a “one more thing” moment and unveiled the R3, a hatch-style design that has similar features to the R2 but at a lower priepoint.

Rivian also revealed the R3X, just like the R3 but a performance variant for both extra on and off-road capabilities. The R3X will share core features with the R3 and R2.

Rivian, like Tesla, offers its own software for entertainment and over-the-air updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is not supported.

Rivian says R3 and R3X reservations will open later and R2 reservations for international customers later as well. No pricing was shared for the R3 and R3X.

After the reveal, Rivian disclosed it would be pausing the planned construction of its $5 billion US EV plant in Georgia, a move that will save the EV startup $2.25 billion in capital.

It remains to be seen if Rivian can mass produce the R2 at scale and have deliveries kick off in the first half of 2026 as noted. Rivian is bleeding money and lost over $40,000 USD on each car delivered in the final quarter of 2023.