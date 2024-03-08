Apple to Soon Allow EU iPhone Users to Uninstall Safari

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple is set to enable iPhone users in the EU to uninstall its Safari browser by the end of 2024 in compliance with the region’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA), The Verge is reporting.

Additionally, the Cupertino giant plans to facilitate easier data transfer from iPhones to non-Apple phones by fall 2025, as outlined in a DMA compliance document released by the company.

Among the user-facing initiatives detailed in Apple’s document is the development of a “browser switching solution” to transfer data between different browsers on the same device, scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025.

By March 2025, EU users will also have the option to change the default internet browsing app on iOS.

While it’s not explicitly stated whether these features will be available globally or exclusively to EU users, previous compliance plans by Apple, such as running browser engines other than WebKit and installing third-party app stores, have been limited to the EU.

Describing the phone data transfer feature as a means to enhance user-friendly solutions for transferring data from iPhones to non-Apple phones, Apple intends to build upon existing migration tools provided by other companies.

Google currently offers the “Switch to Android” iOS app for data transfer, but certain data such as paid apps, Safari bookmarks, and alarms may not carry over. Apple’s forthcoming solution could address some of these limitations.

Till that happens, check out this new Apple video detailing how you can move your data from an Android device to your iPhone.

