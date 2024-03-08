ShakePay Referral Code March 2024: $20 Bonus Offer

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

shakepay referral code

Montreal-based ShakePay has expanded its app features beyond just buying Bitcoin and Ethereum, as users can now receive their direct deposits, pay utilities and other bills plus set up auto-buy for Bitcoin. There are now over one million Canadians using the app.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, ShakePay just increased its referral bonus award to $20, up from $5. The timing is not by coincidence, as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high today, eclipsing the previous high set back in 2021. With the “halving” of Bitcoin rewards for miners set for April, this lowers the supply and many believe prices might go higher. Of course, investing in crypto is at your own risk, like with anything.

The ShakePay app for iPhone and Android lets you easily buy Bitcoin and Ethereum, while you can also get free Bitcoin by ‘shaking’ the app daily. The company is licensed as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC and registered as a Restricted Dealer in all provinces and territories.

How to get a $20 bonus from ShakePay? You just need to sign up and then purchase $100 of crypto and you get your bonus. You can easily fund your ShakePay account with a simple Interac e-transfer, instantly.

Click here to get your $20 freebie from ShakePay while it is still available.

Other options to buy crypto? Wealthsimple also offers the ability and right now you can get $25 free for signing up.

Disclosure: ShakePay is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to support the site. Invest in cryptocurrencies at your own risk; this article is not investment advice.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from March 6

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Sale on : TCL 502,...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Sonos Sale for March Madness Takes 20% Off Select Speakers

Sonos has announced it is set to launch a sale for ‘March Madness’, the NCAA’s annual basketball tournament set to kick off later this month. The sale will save you 20% off select speakers, so you and your friends and family can root for your favourite teams with the power of Sonos sound. Here’s what’s...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Amazon Devices on Sale, Up to 40% off Echo Show and More

Amazon Canada has launched a sale on a variety of its devices, after seeing some time go by with no products on sale. We’re seeing savings on Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Echo speakers, Echo Show devices and more. Here is a list of what’s on sale right now: Amazon eero high-speed wifi 6 router and...
IIC Deals
4 days ago