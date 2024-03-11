Nintendo Surprises on Mar10 Day with New Games Coming

Yesterday was March 10, also known in the Nintendo world as ‘Mario’ Day (Mar10). The gaming company took the time to announce some new games and updates coming from Mario and friends.

“Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” will land on Nintendo Switch, set for May 23. This marks the return of the beloved RPG with enhanced graphics and new gameplay elements, twenty years after its initial debut on the Nintendo GameCube. Pre-orders are already live on the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo.ca.

Another notable reveal is the introduction of “Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD” to the Nintendo Switch. Set for release on June 27, the game is a high-definition upgrade of the original title from the Nintendo 3DS system. Pre-orders are also available now.

Adding to the nostalgia, Nintendo confirmed the addition of three classic Game Boy games featuring Mario to the Nintendo Switch Online library starting March 12. These games include “Dr. Mario,” “Mario Golf,” and “Mario Tennis,” which were mainstays for the iconic handheld. Playing Dr. Mario back in the day was the next best thing after playing Tetris non-stop.

Nintendo also hinted at an upcoming Mario Kart LEGO set, expanding the LEGO Super Mario universe (teaser here).

Ongoing MAR10 Day offers, including a 14-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online, are still available through March 17. This trial period is a doubling of the usual seven-day offer.

Also, several Mario-themed games, including “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” and others, are still available at discounted prices on the Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.

Shigeru Miyamoto also announced a collaborative effort between Nintendo and Illumination to produce a new animated film based on the Super Mario Bros. universe. The film is set for release in the US and other global markets, but won’t come to life until April 3, 2026.

Check out the full Mar10 Day 2024 surprise announcement below: