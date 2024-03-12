2024 LG gram Pro Series Now Available in Canada, Starting at $2,099

LG Canada has announced the pricing and availability of its new 2024 LG Gram Pro laptop series. This year’s lineup includes the new 16 and 17-inch laptops alongside the new 16-in Pro 2-in-1 device.

The LG Gram is LG’s flagship laptop series, which has been well-supported. The Pro lineup offers more versatility, power, and portability with its ultra-lightweight design. The 2024 LG Gram Pro series includes the ability to tap into AI functions and support the LG Gram Link app, which can streamline file sharing and screen mirroring for iOS and Android.

The 16 and 17-inch LG Gram Pro devices feature a WQXGA high-resolution 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display. They also support a wide colour gamut. The devices also offer a full-size backlit keyboard, anti-glare panel, and auto brightness capabilities. Under the hood, users will find the new LG Gram Pros are built with an Intel Core Ultra processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GBs.

The 16 and 17-inch LG Gram Pro are launching for $2,099.99 and $2,299.99 respectively. They can be purchased on LG Canada’s website and select retailers.

This year, LG Canada is also launching the 16-inch LG Gram Pro 2-in-1. The device features a full 360-degree adjustable hinge, enabling users to position the device however they need for productivity or entertainment. The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 was given the CES 2024 Innovation Award and is listed in the Guinness World Records as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 also features the same WQXGA high-resolution 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display. As the device includes touch functionality, LG provides a wireless charging stylus pen. It is loaded with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, incorporated Intel Arc graphics, and 16 GB of LPDDR5X Max memory. Plus, users gain the advantage of the 77W battery. All of this is provided while keeping the device at 3.08lbs.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is available for $2,299.99 on LG Canada’s website and other retailers.

From now until April 4th, Canadians can receive a free portable Monitor and Welcome Kit with the purchase of any 2024 LG Gram laptop through LG Canada. The kit includes an LG Gram mouse, T-shirt and laptop sleeve.