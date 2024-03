Streaming service Fubo has launched a new promotion in Canada, offering a discount on its quarterly and annual subscriptions.

Here’s what’s on sale right now according to Fubo in an email to iPhone in Canada:

The Sports plan offers 69 channels of soccer and sports, including all Premier League matches and the latter in 4K streaming quality. Serie A, Coppa Italia, Ligue and more are available to stream, while you also get 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

Fubo Canada is available on the web, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Hisense.

This sale ends on May 3, 2024, says Fubo Canada.