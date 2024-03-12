Three Classic Mario Games are Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Following March 10th, otherwise known as Mar10 Day, three classic Mario titles are available to play on Nintendo Switch Online.

As announced by the company, the latest additions include Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis. Each title is available to jump into as long as you have a valid subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Dr. Mario is a fan-beloved Game Boy title. It originally launched on the handheld in 1990. Taking a drastic turn away from what players associated with Mario at the time, the game ended up becoming a commercial success. Dr. Mario is a match-three-style game where players destroy viruses using coloured capsules. Aligning the same colour of capsules around the viruses destroys them.

In 1999, Nintendo launched Mario Golf on both N64 and Game Boy Color. A year later, Mario Tennis was released on both systems as well. The two Mario sports games were developed by Camelot Software Planning. In this instance, Nintendo is offering the Game Boy Color versions. For both Mario Golf and Mario Tennis, the Game Boy Color versions introduce RPG elements, where players go through a career, becoming the best in each respective sport.

Nintendo’s Mar10 Day celebrations also included the announcement that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is releasing on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was also given a release date of June 27th. LEGO also teased a new Mario Kart-themed set.

Nintendo Switch Online is available in Canada, starting at $4.99 per month. An annual subscription for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is also available for $63.99. The service offers online access to multiplayer, over 100 games spanning the Game Boy, NES, and SNES eras, as well as the ability to purchase Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.