Dyson 360 Vis Nav Arrives in Canada March 19 for $1,499

Dyson’s new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum is coming to Canada as well as the U.S. following its release in the U.K. and other major markets. The improved premium vacuum-only device is available for $1,499.99.

Announced last year, Dyson re-enters the robot vacuum marker with the 360 Vis Nav, offering new cleaning solutions for those who prefer a bit more automation and flexibility in how they clean their homes. The 360 Vis Nav features a built-in camera, assisting in navigation while supporting Dyson’s innovations in suction and filtration.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav supports a three-in-one brush bar that is designed to pick up and clean dry messes. With nylon bristles, carbon fibre filaments and fluffy materials, the triple-action brush bar can pick up pet hair, dust, and dry debris. With the onboard camera, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav can be scheduled and set to navigate the home, detect furniture, and reach the edges of the home. It can thoroughly clean carpet, hardwood, and tiles.

It can climb as high as 21mm and reach as low as 99mm from the floor. With the built-in Piezo sensors, the Dyson machine can automatically optimize the suction depending on how deep of a clean is needed. The 360 Vis Nav features four cleaning modes, including ‘Auto,’ ‘Quiet,’ ‘Quick’ and ‘Boost.’ Cleaning modes can be selected from the onboard LCD display. Dyson claims the 360 Vis Nav has a battery life of around 65 minutes. If the 360 Vis Nav hasn’t completed its cycle, it’ll return to the dock for the required time to complete the current cycle. Afterwards, the device will return to the dock for a complete charge.

Navigation is naturally a major priority for Dyson. The device features a 360 vision system, located in the centre of the 360 Vis Nav. To accommodate low-lighting situations, Dyson built in an eight-LED light ring to assist with the camera’s vision. This enables it to detect obstructions and furniture. There are also several sensors on the device to help with navigation.

The robot vacuum’s ‘D’ shaped design not only symbolizes the company’s brand. It is also designed in such a way to be able to remain flush against baseboards and flatter pieces of furniture. With this, the 360 Vis Nav can reach those crevices, and pick up the dust and debris that may otherwise get left behind by other competitive devices. This is partly thanks to the motorized side duct which reached the corners of a baseboard.

As with its other vacuums, Dyson approaches the 360 Vis Nav with its state-of-the-art suction and purification systems. The device is designed to be HEPA compliant, filtering 99.99 percent of microns, including viruses. The 360 Vis Nav can clean and filter microns as small as allergens, dust mites, etc. The robot vacuum hosts a bin which can hold roughly .5 litres of debris. Unlike similar devices, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav does not offer self-emptying features when it returns to the dock. Instead, users must remove the bin and empty it manually. Powering the 360 Vis Nav is the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 110,000rpm. Creating forces of 100,000g, the device can capture and hold dust in its airflow to avoid spreading allergens and debris while cleaning.

The MyDyson app is integral in the use of the 360 Vis Nav. This is where users can begin mapping their homes, set automation, etc. For instance, users can create a map of where they’d like the 360 Vis Nav to hit certain rooms while avoiding others, which can be set in the MyDyson app. A lot of tailoring and customization is available in the app. This includes the options to set cleaning routines and set the time when the 360 Vis Nav leaves its base and ventures the home. Users will also get deep clean reports, with visuals of dust hotspots. Dyson will push regular software updates over Wi-Fi, improving functionality. Dyson also confirms that voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with more platforms “in the pipeline.”

Dyson 360 Vis Nav can be ordered on the company’s website on March 19 for $1,499.99 in Canada.