iFixit M3 MacBook Air Teardown: Easy Battery Replacement Again

iFixit has shared their 2024 M3 MacBook Air teardown, dismantling both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Apple still uses pentalobe screws to seal the MacBook Air, and it’s unclear if Right to Repair movements will change this.

The teardown reveals the battery design is now again cleanly removable with no adhesive used. You just unscrew the screws and the battery slides out easily, making for an easy repair. The same goes for both M3 MacBook Air models. This is similar to the M2 MacBook Air. Not much has changed that much in this teardown.

Also supporting easy repair are modular components, such as USB-C and Touch ID, which can be removed easily without glue as well. The entire teardown is just removing a bunch of screws, seeming straightforward again.

iFixit still has to test parts pairing, but in the meantime gave the M3 MacBook Air a temporary repairability score of 5 out of 10.

Check out the M3 MacBook Air teardown below from iFixit: