iFixit M3 MacBook Air Teardown: Easy Battery Replacement Again

John Quintet
1 hour ago

m3 macbook air teardown

iFixit has shared their 2024 M3 MacBook Air teardown, dismantling both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Apple still uses pentalobe screws to seal the MacBook Air, and it’s unclear if Right to Repair movements will change this.

The teardown reveals the battery design is now again cleanly removable with no adhesive used. You just unscrew the screws and the battery slides out easily, making for an easy repair. The same goes for both M3 MacBook Air models. This is similar to the M2 MacBook Air. Not much has changed that much in this teardown.

Also supporting easy repair are modular components, such as USB-C and Touch ID, which can be removed easily without glue as well. The entire teardown is just removing a bunch of screws, seeming straightforward again.

iFixit still has to test parts pairing, but in the meantime gave the M3 MacBook Air a temporary repairability score of 5 out of 10.

Check out the M3 MacBook Air teardown below from iFixit:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Mac

You Can Now Buy Apple’s M3 MacBook Air in Canada

Apple has launched sales of its new M3 MacBook Air in Canada, after unveiling the upgraded laptop earlier this week. The M3 chip makes the MacBook Air more powerful for work and play, with up to 18 hours of battery life (same as M2). Apple touts faster performance by a factor of 1.6x versus the...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

First M3 MacBook Air Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Apple has lifted its embargo today on the first early media reviews of its new M3 MacBook Air update. The 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air gained the latest version of Apple Silicon and now we have some reviews on the web for customers to read up on, before tomorrow's official launch of the new laptop....
John Quintet
6 days ago

First M3 MacBook Air Benchmark Shows Up on Geekbench

Yesterday, Apple launched a new M3 MacBook Air in 13 and 15-inch sizes, essentially keeping the same design but giving these laptops its latest version of Apple Silicon. Now, we’re seeing what looks to be the first M3 MacBook Air benchmark, as seen on Geekbench 6, according to MySmartPrice. According to the Geekbench test, the...
John Quintet
1 week ago