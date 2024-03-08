You Can Now Buy Apple’s M3 MacBook Air in Canada

Apple has launched sales of its new M3 MacBook Air in Canada, after unveiling the upgraded laptop earlier this week.

The M3 chip makes the MacBook Air more powerful for work and play, with up to 18 hours of battery life (same as M2). Apple touts faster performance by a factor of 1.6x versus the M1 chip, while the laptop can now support two external displays—with the laptop lid closed.

Other updates include an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E, which is double the speed compared to the previous Wi-Fi 6. Other upgrades over M2 include Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, plus enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. Design-wise, it’s the same as before.

“It’s great seeing what our users create every day with Mac — and the new MacBook Air with M3 continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. I can’t wait to see the ideas you’ll explore and the magic you’ll make,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on X on Friday.

The M3 MacBook Air is available in 13 and 15-inch configurations and pricing starts at $1,449 in Canada. They are also now available on Amazon.ca.

Did you buy a new M3 MacBook Air?