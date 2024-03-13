New PlayStation Plus Games: March 2024

Sony has revealed its March 2024 Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus today. This month has a diverse range of gaming experiences, with all titles available on Tuesday, March 19.

Basketball action arrives with NBA 2K24, while Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3 is also here, plus the shadowy realm of the Marvel Universe in Midnight Suns. Check out the full lineup of new PlayStation Plus games coming on March 19, 2024 below:

  • NBA 2K24
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  • Resident Evil 3
  • LEGO DC Supervillains
  • Mystic Pillars: Remastered
  • Blood Bowl 3
  • Super Neptunia RPG
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics

  • Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
  • Cool Boarders
  • Gods Eater Burst
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: AllStar Battle R

Availability depends on your region. My Hero Academia is not currently available on Sony Pictures Core in Spain or Japan.

