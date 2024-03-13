Spotify Rolls Out Music Videos in Beta for Premium Users

In a move aimed at rekindling the magic of ’80s music television, Spotify has announced the beta rollout of music videos for Premium users across select markets worldwide.

Music videos have long served as not only a source of entertainment but also as a gateway for fans to delve deeper into an artist’s world. Recognizing this, Spotify has integrated music videos into its service across 11 countries, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, and others.

The music video feature is not yet available for Spotify beta users in Canada but should be rolling out soon.

Spotify VP Charlie Hellman highlighted the importance of music videos in forging strong connections between artists and fans. With Spotify already boasting over half a billion users globally, this move aims to further solidify its position as the go-to destination for music discovery and enjoyment, he said.

The beta launch features a curated selection of music videos from both global sensations like Ed Sheeran and local favorites such as Aluna. Users can easily access these videos by toggling the “Switch to Video” option on supported tracks within the Spotify app.

Whether streaming on iOS, Android, desktop, or TV devices, Spotify Premium users can quickly switch between video and audio modes, ensuring flexibility and convenience.

Furthermore, mobile users can enjoy a full-screen viewing experience by simply rotating their devices to landscape mode for a more immersive and engaging viewing experience.

Spotify says remains committed to expanding the catalog and bringing this new experience to more users and countries in the near future.