Amazon Sale Cuts Fire TV Devices Up to 20% Off and More

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Motorola Cell Phone deals: Motorola...
Disney+ Canada has a promo right now that offers its Standard with Ads plan at a discounted rate of $1.99 per month, for 3 months. This promo ends tomorrow, March 14 (it was previously slated for March 15), which is also the streaming launch date of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The regular...
Streaming service Fubo has launched a new promotion in Canada, offering a discount on its quarterly and annual subscriptions. Here’s what’s on sale right now according to Fubo in an email to iPhone in Canada: Sports Quarterly plan: $13.33/month for 6 months (38% off; save $25) Sports Annual plan: $12.50/month for 12 months (32% off;...