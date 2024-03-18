Apple Sale: Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and More on Discount

Staples Canada has launched a sale on Apple products, offering discounts on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad and more.

These discounts also include AirPods Max, HomePod mini and Beats headphones and earphones. Check out the full list of items on sale below (some items are also on sale on Amazon.ca):

If you sign up to Staples newsletter you can save $10 off a $100 purchase.

Click here to visit the Apple sales on the Staples Canada website.