Prime Video Signs ‘Beast Games’ Show from Mr. Beast

Prime Video has announced “Beast Games” is coming, a reality competition series by YouTube sensation MrBeast.

The show, drawing inspiration from MrBeast’s successful YouTube format, will feature 1,000 contestants competing for a massive $5 million cash prize, the largest ever offered in television and streaming history.

Set to host and executive produce the series, MrBeast aims to deliver a competition unlike any before, with “Beast Games” to premiere exclusively on Prime Video across over 240 countries and territories globally.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast, known as Jimmy Donaldson. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

According to Amazon MGM Studios, Donaldson wants to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever, so let’s see if he can bring the same magic he has on YouTube to television.