Mr. Beast’s First Video on X Makes Over $355,000 CAD

The world’s most-subscribed individual on YouTube is Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, known for making incredibly viral videos.

Donaldson wanted to know which platform would make more money for his videos—YouTube or Elon Musk’s X? So what he did was share a previous video he initially posted on YouTube, but on X, the first full-length video he’s ever shared to the social network.

The video shared was “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car”. He said he would share ad revenue data one week later and he did just that on Monday morning.

$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/amSSmddFht — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2024

The video itself garnered over 124 million views on X in a week. The total revenue made? $263,655 USD (about $355,018.05 CAD) from over 156 million impressions.

As for the total revenue, he said it wasn’t exactly accurate. “But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience,” said Donaldson. His video also saw interest and was shared by Musk.

In typical viral fashion, Mr. Beast says he’s going to give away the money earned on X from this video.

“I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours,” said Donaldson.