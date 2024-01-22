Mr. Beast’s First Video on X Makes Over $355,000 CAD

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

mr beast video x

The world’s most-subscribed individual on YouTube is Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, known for making incredibly viral videos.

Donaldson wanted to know which platform would make more money for his videos—YouTube or Elon Musk’s X? So what he did was share a previous video he initially posted on YouTube, but on X, the first full-length video he’s ever shared to the social network.

The video shared was “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car”. He said he would share ad revenue data one week later and he did just that on Monday morning.

The video itself garnered over 124 million views on X in a week. The total revenue made? $263,655 USD (about $355,018.05 CAD) from over 156 million impressions.

As for the total revenue, he said it wasn’t exactly accurate. “But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience,” said Donaldson. His video also saw interest and was shared by Musk.

In typical viral fashion, Mr. Beast says he’s going to give away the money earned on X from this video.

“I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours,” said Donaldson.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Download iOS 17.3 for iPhone and More

Apple has release iOS 17.3 for download for iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 for iPad. Apple teased iOS 17.3 was coming this week when it launched new Black Unity collection for Apple Watch bands. Also available today is tvOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, plus iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for older devices. What's new in iOS 17.3?...
Gary Ng
21 mins ago