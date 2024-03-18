Walmart ‘Rollback Event’ Celebrates 30 Years in Canada

Walmart Canada announced on Monday it is celebrating its 30 year milestone in the country, after launching stores back in 1994.

To kick off the big anniversary, Walmart will launch a 30th Anniversary Rollback Event, offering savings of 30% or more, which have been available since March 7.

“I want to thank Canadians for the trust they’ve placed in us over the last 30 years. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes, into your everyday lives and into your celebrations,” said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO, Walmart Canada, in a statement.

“As we look to the next 30 years, we’re going to continue doing what we do best: being there for you and your families with the products you need, when you need them, at the every day low prices you expect from us. That’s our promise to Canadians – and it’s the same one we launched with in 1994,” added Gebara.

Walmart Canada says its estimated direct, indirect, and induced economic contribution to Canada’s GDP in 2021 was $21 billion. The company has over 400 stores across Canada, which sell over 7 bags of ketchup chips every minute, on average.

Also, Walmart.ca now has roughly 75 million items available including its Marketplace, while the latter also now sees 1.5 million visitors daily.