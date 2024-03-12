Apple Gift Card Gives Clash of Clans Bonus at Walmart

Apple Canada has teamed up with Clash of Clans and Walmart of offer a special bonus for players of the hit game from Supercell, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada.

For those buying an Apple Gift Card from Walmart Canada online, you can get bonus gems in the game when you redeem the gift card into your Apple Account.

Buying a gift card from $25 to $49.99 will give you 500 gems for free (worth $6.99 CAD; 28% bonus), while buying $50 and above will get you 1,200 gems for free (worth $13.99 CAD; 28% bonus). If you’re a Clash of Clans player still, this is a decent bonus of at least 28% back on your Apple Gift Card purchase.

Apple says you must buy a gift card from Walmart by March 31, 2024, and redeem the bonus gem offer by April 7, 2024. Gift cards purchased from Apple Stores or Apple.ca are not valid. The fine print says each Apple ID may only redeem a maximum of one of each of the two bonus offers based on your gift card amount.