Apple Watch Series 9 is on Sale: Save $110 Off Right Now
Apple has discounted its latest Apple Watch Series 9 at various authorized retailers, including Amazon.ca.
Right now, Amazon Canada has both the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for $478.99. Yes, that’s right, both sizes are the same price when usually the 45mm is more expensive. Maybe a pricing error? Costco has the same sale but 45mm is more expensive.
- 41mm Series 9 GPS Aluminium with Sport Loop – $478 (save $70)
- 45mm Series 9 GPS Aluminium with Sport Loop – $478 (save $110)
41mm with Pink Aluminium case with Sport Loop is also showing as $478 right now on Amazon.ca. 45mm in Silver Aluminium is also showing at $478 right now with Sport Loop.
Series 9 Apple Watch includes a faster chip, a slightly brighter display, plus Double Tap, a somewhat gimmicky way to control the smartwatch.
Of course, Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch this fall, so as we’re mid-way through the existing cycle, this is the best time to buy one.
Click here to jump on the Apple Watch Series 9 sale on Amazon.ca.