Apple Watch Series 9 is on Sale: Save $110 Off Right Now

IIC Deals
7 hours ago

apple watch series 9 sale

Apple has discounted its latest Apple Watch Series 9 at various authorized retailers, including Amazon.ca.

Right now, Amazon Canada has both the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for $478.99. Yes, that’s right, both sizes are the same price when usually the 45mm is more expensive. Maybe a pricing error? Costco has the same sale but 45mm is more expensive.

41mm with Pink Aluminium case with Sport Loop is also showing as $478 right now on Amazon.ca. 45mm in Silver Aluminium is also showing at $478 right now with Sport Loop.

Series 9 Apple Watch includes a faster chip, a slightly brighter display, plus Double Tap, a somewhat gimmicky way to control the smartwatch.

Of course, Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch this fall, so as we’re mid-way through the existing cycle, this is the best time to buy one.

Click here to jump on the Apple Watch Series 9 sale on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 8 LTE on Sale for $300 Off Right Now

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, this might be the time to open your wallet. Sport Check has 41mm and 45mm LTE versions on sale for $300 off. Typically, the cellular versions are more expensive than regular Wi-Fi only configurations. 41mm: $358.98 (save 45%; $300 off) 45mm: $398.98 (save 45%; $300 off)...
IIC Deals
1 week ago

Tesla Apple Watch App Coming, Confirms Elon Musk

Right now Tesla’s iOS app only supports iPhone, as the application acts as a mobile key to access your vehicle plus other controls. There is no native Tesla Apple Watch app, but that looks to be changing, according to CEO Elon Musk, reports Tesla North. When an owner named “Danielle” explained how she was locked...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago

Apple’s 2024 Spring Collection for iPhone and Apple Watch is Here

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands. Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today: iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - $69 Soft Mint Sunshine Light Blue Pink Sport...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago