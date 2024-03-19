First Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Available, Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and key art for the upcoming Lucasfilm original series, “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” This live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, on Disney+ and will be available in Canada.

In “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” an investigation unfolds following a series of criminal activities. Lee Jung-jae, portraying a Jedi Master, confronts an adversary from his past, played by Amandla Stenberg. With the discovery of new evidence, their journey leads them into a realm of darkness as part of their surprising investigation.

Alongside Stenberg and Jung-jae, the series stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The series was created by Leslye Headland, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

The first two episodes will debut on June 4 on Disney+, while the music score is from award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on “Get Out” and “Us”.

Check out the trailer for “Star Wars: The Acolyte” below: